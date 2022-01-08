Report: Vikings 'likely' to move on from Mike Zimmer

Minnesota Vikings

According to a report by CBS Sports's Jason La Canfora, the Minnesota Vikings are likely to move on from Mike Zimmer but will likely retain Rick Spielman after Sunday's finale against the Chicago Bears.

Zimmer's job security has been a hot topic since the end of the 2020 season where the Vikings finished the playoffs at 7-9. La Canfora reports that Vikings ownership made "a clear mandate" for the team to be contenders this season but the team was eliminated from playoff contention after last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

While Zimmer appears to be entering his final game with the Vikings, it appears that General Manager Rick Spielman may be safe.

The report says that Spielman is likely to remain with the organization but it is unclear whether he will have the same amount of power as in years past.

"The Vikings brass has been averse to change over the years and has been very loyal to Spielman," La Canfora wrote. "But Zimmer's abrasive style has been an issue with that team for years and the need to go in a different direction has seemed clear to many decision makers there in recent weeks."

La Canfora goes on to say that Spielman could oversee the hiring process that selects a new coach and general manager.

The shuffle at the top of the organization figures to be a key storyline moving forward as the Vikings need to consider serious moves to return to being a legitimate contender in the NFC.