5 dead, 20 missing after cliff collapses on tourist boats in Brazil

The floods hammering northeast Brazil have killed at least 20 people and rescuers are braced for more rain in the coming days.The governor of Bahia state, home to about 15 million people, declared it the worst disaster in the state’s history.A long drought gave way to record rains and some areas were hit hard late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day after a pair of dams gave way, sending victims scrambling for higher ground.Rescue workers in small dinghies patrolled the city of Itabuna, in southern Bahia, plucking residents from their homes, including some who escaped through second-floor windows.Bahia...
