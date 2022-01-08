Diane Dimond: Be wary, lest your smart rat you out

Add smarts to your home with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. This smart home gadget keeps Alexa t at your side, so you can ask her to set alarms and reminders or add products to your Amazon cart. What’s more, the assistant can even help you manage your smart home, connecting to devices like lights, plugs, and others. Even better, the bright display shows you the weather and time in a way that’s easy to read. But it’s also dimmable if you want to keep it beside your bed. In terms of privacy, this smart clock doesn’t have a camera, and there’s a mute switch for the mics. Moreover, the fabric exterior adds a soft look to your decor, and a USB port allows you to charge your phone conveniently. Finally, the 3-watt speaker lets you hear music, podcasts, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO