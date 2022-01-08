King Soopers requests UFCW Local 7 use a federal mediator amid strike

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based parent company of King Soopers, is asking the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 Union to use a federal mediator in order to resolve the ongoing labor dispute over better pay and work conditions for union members.

The request comes after UFCW Local 7 representatives announced a strike commencing 5 a.m. Wednesday. Sean Hammond, the senior director of labor relations for the Kroger Company sent a letter to union president Kim Cordova requesting the use of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, Saturday morning. In the letter, Hammond claims that Kroger has presented "an offer to the Union with unprecedented economic benefits and what we believe are otherwise excellent terms and conditions of employment."

Hammond expressed Kroger's desire to meet with union representatives and bargain "immediately" regarding a comprehensive proposal the union sent Thursday.

"We are fully available to meet," Hammond said in the letter.

Union officials could not be reached for comment Saturday.

The union is comprised of roughly 17,000 members who make up about 58% of the King Soopers workforce. According to Cordova, the strike would last until Feb. 2 and could be extended.

The strike will target King Soopers stores in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Parker and Broomfield.

“They have a staffing problem now,” Cordova told The Gazette Friday. And with a strike, she said, "the company will not be able to continue to provide the service necessary to keep those stores running.”

Cordova also said the union has some flexibility in deciding which stores they wish to target and how.

“We know what we’re doing, our members and us know what stores we’ll be selecting, what stores go out at what time,” she said. “We can pull them out at any time we want. … There’s a lot of strategy around this.”