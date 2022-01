To the patients, families and communities we are proud to serve — We know you’re sick of COVID-19 — believe us when we say that we are, too. You’re sick of being told to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your mask and avoid big crowds. We know you are tired of hearing about the surge and what you need to do to protect yourselves. You’re tired of shows and events being cancelled. You just want to get back to a normal life.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO