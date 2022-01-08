Dying Light 2 Skill Trees for Combat & Parkour Revealed

Choose between Warrior, Trapper, Survivor, Infiltrator, Hunter, or Machine Master. At The Game Awards 2021, Guerrilla debuted an action-packed new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, highlighting many of the new robotic foes players can expect to fight in February. A few days ago, the devs released more information regarding the Slitherfang, one of the more terrifying reptilian foes. Now, players are getting some more information on what to expect in terms of gameplay itself, as more details have emerged regarding the title’s skill trees. Horizon Zero Dawn‘s system was quite compact and simple, but it looks like Forbidden West will see a much more robust collection of possible skills, catering to more unique playstyles.
