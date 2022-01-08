ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Skill Trees for Combat & Parkour Revealed

By Kenneth Araullo
mp1st.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTechland is gearing up for their big release in February, and now the developer has revealed the Dying Light 2 skill trees for combat and parkour! Check out the video below, as well as a breakdown of some...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Got a PS5 for Christmas? Do these 5 things right now

If you managed to get a PS5 for Christmas, congratulations! Whether you bribed Santa and his reindeer, or just got lucky on the stock-shortage wheel of fortune, welcome to the PlayStation 5 owners’ club. There aren’t that many of us. But before you start playing all the latest...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Techland#Parkour Far Jump#Nintendo Switch
uploadvr.com

New VR Games January 2022: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games January 2022 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown. Happy New Year! No time to waste – let’s get stuck in which a bunch of new VR goodness. 2022 is starting off strong with a port of an indie gem, a second chance to play a VR MMO, the PC VR version of a AAA great and more. Plus, we’ll finally get to see if the long-anticipated VR puzzler, Wanderer, has been worth the wait. All-in-all, not a bad way to kick off the year!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

“High end RPG” remake for PS5 coming from Mutan Insight

Developer Mutan Insight is hiring for a PS5 remake of a role-playing game, according to a job listing. As noted by Gematsu, the job listing is looking for multiple roles for an undisclosed project. NME’s translation reads some relevant details as such:. “Project Outline. High end RPG for the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Evil Dead The Game: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay

Evil Dead: The Game looks to be an action-packed, blood-soaked good time with everyone’s favorite horror icon Ash Williams. This is all the latest news on the game’s release date, available platforms, and trailers. Despite the cancellation of the Ash vs the Evil Dead TV series, the hit...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamespew.com

Play Resident Evil 2 and 3 in VR With This Horrifyingly In-Your-Face Mod

Thanks to an enterprising modder, you can now experience the PC versions of the remade Resident Evil 2 and 3 in VR. By rights, we should be cheering. After all, this is a huge accomplishment, especially given that the mod is the work of one modder, praydog. As spotted by Kotaku, the mod has been in the works for some time and is now available for download from GitHub.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Mist Legacy Blends Skill-Based Systems With Classic Turn-Based Combat

Independent MMORPG Mist Legacy is in early access. The game is made by a very tiny team of two with a different spin on the genre. It features a top-down map, where you move an avatar like a game piece around a tabletop board. When you engage in combat, the view will switch to a turn-based combat system. How you do in those battles will involve your gear and your abilities, and the old-school system revolves around learning by doing. With up to five players in a party, you can surely have fun with your friends, but there’s also a party option for solo players. Like a few other games on the market, if you’re playing solo you can recruit NPCs to join you. This will at least give everyone the chance to have a party for battle when they need it. And in doing so, you’ll have more opportunity to skill up, which is clearly very important here.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Battlefield 2042 players slam EA over bizarre ‘product placement’ playercards

Battlefield 2042 players are flaming publisher EA after they’ve noticed the addition of playercards with incredibly obvious (and borderline obnoxious) product placement. It’s fair to say that EA DICE’s latest addition to their flagship franchise, Battlefield 2042, has got off to a rocky start. Despite the advent of Season 1 on the horizon, the game has become so unpopular with players that they’ve decided to revisit older games.
FIFA
realsport101.com

Dying Light 2 Map Size: How big is The City and Dying Light 2's map?

We're DYING to explore The City... Techland's Dying Light 2 has been delayed a couple of times, but it looks like it was all for the greater good as the game that we're getting next year sounds incredible! There's going to be a lot to do in Dying Light 2, but will we have the space to do it all in?
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Horizon Forbidden West Details Expansive New Skill Trees

Choose between Warrior, Trapper, Survivor, Infiltrator, Hunter, or Machine Master. At The Game Awards 2021, Guerrilla debuted an action-packed new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, highlighting many of the new robotic foes players can expect to fight in February. A few days ago, the devs released more information regarding the Slitherfang, one of the more terrifying reptilian foes. Now, players are getting some more information on what to expect in terms of gameplay itself, as more details have emerged regarding the title’s skill trees. Horizon Zero Dawn‘s system was quite compact and simple, but it looks like Forbidden West will see a much more robust collection of possible skills, catering to more unique playstyles.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.5 Leaks: Yae Miko Weapon, Animations and Skills REVEALED

While we are waiting for the beginning of the Genshin Impact 2.4 adventure, data miners dropped a bomb on Twitter earlier this morning, revealing some in-game images of Yae Miko. These images revealed essential details about the Gameplay of the v upcoming 5-star Electro character, her design, and even confirmed...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Cast Your Eyes Over Dying Light 2’s Ground-Pounding, Perfect-Parrying Skill Tree

Developer Techland has revealed Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s skill tree, including some of the zombie-smashing, bandit-slaughtering talents therein. Dying Light 2: Stay Human, landing on PC and consoles this February, is set in a world where the dead have risen to consume the living, some mutating into even more horrifying forms. The few survivors have banded together but, aside from the dead, have to deal with raiders who want to plunder their precious resources.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Bomb Rush Cyberpunk shows off stylish movement with skateboards and bikes in latest trailer

At first glance, Bomb Rush Cyberpunk is nearly indistinguishable from Jet Set Radio, the game it aspires to ape. That line, however, will be blurred even more after you check out its latest gameplay trailer covering the game’s stylish movement. Notably, I’m referring to the fact that you don’t just traverse the game’s world on foot. Oh, no. Movement in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk ranges from sneakers, to skateboards, BMX bikes, and, naturally, inline skates. I mean, what kind of spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio wouldn’t have skates?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dying Light 2: Stay Human New Skills Will Keep Players Above The Fray

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will finally parkour onto PC and consoles next month. As the release approaches, developer/publisher Techland has been keeping an open line of communication with fans. The open-world zombie sequel has a pretty active presence on YouTube, and today Techland revealed six skills that players will be able to unlock when the game launches on February 4.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy