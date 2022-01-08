Dying Light 2 Skill Trees for Combat & Parkour Revealed

Independent MMORPG Mist Legacy is in early access. The game is made by a very tiny team of two with a different spin on the genre. It features a top-down map, where you move an avatar like a game piece around a tabletop board. When you engage in combat, the view will switch to a turn-based combat system. How you do in those battles will involve your gear and your abilities, and the old-school system revolves around learning by doing. With up to five players in a party, you can surely have fun with your friends, but there’s also a party option for solo players. Like a few other games on the market, if you’re playing solo you can recruit NPCs to join you. This will at least give everyone the chance to have a party for battle when they need it. And in doing so, you’ll have more opportunity to skill up, which is clearly very important here.

