Giants Week 18 Practice Squad Elevations and Moves

By Patricia Traina
 1 day ago
The Giants elevated receiver Alex Bachman and quarterback Brian Lewerke from their practice squad and have signed receiver David Sills V from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They also added quarterback Clayton Thorson to the practice squad ahead of their Week 18 regular-season finale against Washington.

The Giants brought up Lewerke to back up starter Jake Fromm, as Mike Glennon was declared out due to a wrist injury Friday. Lewerke, who has been on the practice squad since the start of the season, has taken snaps in practice this week.

Bachman, a slot receiver type, will likely provide depth for the Giants, with rookie Kadarius Toney having been declared out of the finale.

Sills, who has hung around for a couple of years, gets a promotion to the 53-man roster, a move that will ensure the Giants can retain the tallish receiver in the off-season.

How did the New York Giants end up with under $300,000 of salary cap space per NFLPA records? Here's an in-depth look at what went wrong and the fall out for the 2022 off-season.

55 minutes ago

The Giants wrap up their 2021 season at home against the Washington Football Team in a meaningless game for both sides.

1 hour ago

Here's the final round of pre-game moves made by the Giants, this ahead of their Week 18 regular season finale at home against Washington.

18 hours ago

And the addition of Thorson, who has been with the team before, gives the Giants an additional arm for the future (at least until a decision is made on the backup quarterback) should injured starter Daniel Jones's neck situation not fully resolve itself by the spring.

These roster moves leave the Giants with less than a full roster staffed for the game, a by-product of them being squeezed against the 2021 cap 9due in part to them having over $38,117,571 on injured reserve, where, per the NFLPA public cap report, the Giants are listed as having $279,392 of cap space.

According to the Giants' roster page, they have 51 players listed, the roster having been updated to include the transactions made on Saturday.

The Giants, 4-12, are looking to snap a five-game losing streak at home against Washington. The five-game slide is the longest under head coach Joe Judge, who is currently 10-22.

