Around twenty people have died in violent disputes between dissidents of the FARC (The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) and guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in three municipalities of the Colombian department of Arauca. The wave of violence took place this weekend in the towns of Tame, Fortul, Saravena and Arauquita, on the border with Venezuela, as reported by the Ombudsman’s Office on Monday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO