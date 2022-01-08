Young man who fatally stabbed boy when he was 12 is free

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A young man who was 12 when he fatally stabbed another child in the Grand Rapids area in 2014 has been released from court supervision.

“I think rehabilitation in this case has really been tremendously successful,” Kent County Judge Paul Denenfeld said Thursday.

Jamarion Lawhorn, now 19, was at Evart Youth Center, a secure treatment and education site, until March 2021. He’s done well while living with a family, MLive.com reported.

Probation officer Dan Cory said Lawhorn recently bought his own vehicle.

“Out of this very tragic situation, Jamarion has made significant improvement and has turned into a fine young man,” Cory told the judge.

Lawhorn apologized again to the family of Connor Verkerke, a 9-year-old boy who was randomly stabbed at a playground in Kentwood. At trial, there was evidence of Lawhorn’s stormy childhood, neglect and abuse.

Lawhorn said he wants to make a difference in the community.

“It has been hard, it’s been a long road, but thanks to a lot of people, I’m able to contribute to society,” he said.