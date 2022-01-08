ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5rsO_0dgYYYs000

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to clinch their second-straight AFC East title on Sunday when they face the New York Jets in Orchard Park.

To do it, here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxNvb_0dgYYYs000
Photo credit Elsa - Getty Images

1.) Stay aggressive and keep attacking

The last time these two teams played, the Bills hit big play after big play. Josh Allen averaged a whopping 13.08 yards per-attempt and the team averaged 5.8 yards per-rushing attempt.

Over their last four games, the Bills have averaged 159.75 rushing yards per-game and 5.42 yards per-play. They’ve attempted 12 fourth downs in that span, and haven’t punted at all in the last two games. They’ve been in attack mode on offense and it’s worked out, averaging exactly 30 points per-game.

The Jets have allowed a league-worst 29.8 points per-game this season. There’s no need to back off and play it safe in this one. Keep attacking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUzzp_0dgYYYs000
Photo credit Sarah Stier - Getty Images

2.) Smother Zach Wilson

This will be the first time the Bills will face Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. He was injured and didn’t play when the two teams met back in November.

Wilson has had an up-and-down rookie season, but he’s been much better lately, and has not thrown an interception in his last four games.

The Jets have had problems protecting quarterbacks all season, giving up a sack at a rate of 7.5% of pass attempts, 10th most in the NFL, including allowing 17 sacks over their past six games. The Bills have the No. 1-ranked pass defense in the league.

Whether it's by getting to Wilson up front or covering on the back end, they need to make sure the rookie has a miserable afternoon whenever he drops back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytQWy_0dgYYYs000
Photo credit Elsa - Getty Images

3.) Don’t give hope

In games like this, when one team has a lot to play for and the other is just playing out the string, it's important to not let the opponent linger around and think they can ruin your hopes and dreams. We've seen it happen in the league many times before, including here in Buffalo.

The Bills have a tremendous opportunity in front of them — a chance to clinch the division in front of their home fans for the first time since 1995. The Jets would like nothing more than to ruin that party.

To make sure that doesn't happen, the Bills need to get on them early and often, don’t let them think they can do that, and leave no doubt as the game winds down.

NOTES AND STATS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSIGM_0dgYYYs000
Photo credit NFL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEmij_0dgYYYs000
Photo credit NFL

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSYyi_0dgYYYs000
Photo credit Outlet Liquor

Comments / 0

Related
jerseysportingnews.com

How The Jets Can Defeat The Bills

The New York Jets finish off their 2021-22 season facing the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. The odds currently do not favor the Jets as Vegas money lines are predicting a blowout. The Buffalo Bills are currently favored by 16.5 points over the Jets—not exactly a nail-biter. However, there is a path to success for the Jets this weekend, as they could shock NFL fans by upsetting their in-state rivals.
NFL
Boston Herald

NFL Notes: Does Bill Belichick’s eye for undrafted players make up for poor drafts?

Bill Belichick has taken his share of lumps for the number of draft busts he’s produced recently, particularly those made within the past decade. It wasn’t the best look to see both N’Keal Harry and Joejuan Williams, the Patriots’ top two picks in the 2019 draft, as healthy scratches last week in favor of two practice squad players (Kristian Wilkerson, D’Angelo Ross), who were undrafted.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Bills 27 Jets 10: The End

The 2021 NFL season is not over for fourteen teams. The Jets are among the eighteen unlucky teams who saw their campaign end this weekend. The final game was a 27-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, dropping the team’s final record to 4-13. Because of various injuries, the Jets...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Democrat and Chronicle

Bills report card: Defense bullies Jets to win division but team's goal is Super Bowl

ORCHARD PARK - Not since the Hall of Fame days of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and the Super Bowl teams of the early 1990s have Buffalo Bills fans had the opportunity to celebrate the clinching of an AFC East division championship at home. But on a cold and blustery night at Highmark Stadium, they partied like it was, well, not 1999 as the song once said, but certainly like 1991, which was the last time...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways: Jets Sacked in Season Finale vs. Bills

The Jets' 2021 season ended Sunday evening in Buffalo as the Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East championship with a 27-10 win. The Jets finished the year with a 4-13 record while the Bills captured their fourth game in a row to run their mark to 11-6. And while DT Sheldon Rankins and the rest of his teammates didn't get the redemption they wanted, they certainly earned respect the last two weeks. After taking the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers down to the wire in Week 17, the Jets pushed the Bills well into the second half before Buffalo pulled away to earn a home playoff game next weekend. The stats were lopsided in Buffalo's favor, but the Green & White turned in a gritty defensive effort that was worthy of January football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc East
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
487
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy