Jets at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to clinch their second-straight AFC East title on Sunday when they face the New York Jets in Orchard Park.

To do it, here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats:

1.) Stay aggressive and keep attacking

The last time these two teams played, the Bills hit big play after big play. Josh Allen averaged a whopping 13.08 yards per-attempt and the team averaged 5.8 yards per-rushing attempt.

Over their last four games, the Bills have averaged 159.75 rushing yards per-game and 5.42 yards per-play. They’ve attempted 12 fourth downs in that span, and haven’t punted at all in the last two games. They’ve been in attack mode on offense and it’s worked out, averaging exactly 30 points per-game.

The Jets have allowed a league-worst 29.8 points per-game this season. There’s no need to back off and play it safe in this one. Keep attacking.

2.) Smother Zach Wilson

This will be the first time the Bills will face Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. He was injured and didn’t play when the two teams met back in November.

Wilson has had an up-and-down rookie season, but he’s been much better lately, and has not thrown an interception in his last four games.

The Jets have had problems protecting quarterbacks all season, giving up a sack at a rate of 7.5% of pass attempts, 10th most in the NFL, including allowing 17 sacks over their past six games. The Bills have the No. 1-ranked pass defense in the league.

Whether it's by getting to Wilson up front or covering on the back end, they need to make sure the rookie has a miserable afternoon whenever he drops back.

3.) Don’t give hope

In games like this, when one team has a lot to play for and the other is just playing out the string, it's important to not let the opponent linger around and think they can ruin your hopes and dreams. We've seen it happen in the league many times before, including here in Buffalo.

The Bills have a tremendous opportunity in front of them — a chance to clinch the division in front of their home fans for the first time since 1995. The Jets would like nothing more than to ruin that party.

To make sure that doesn't happen, the Bills need to get on them early and often, don’t let them think they can do that, and leave no doubt as the game winds down.

NOTES AND STATS:

