ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung first Korean to appear on cover of Vogue

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cku0g_0dgYY98K00

Hoyeon Jung has become the first South Korean person to grace the cover of Vogue magazine solo.

The model-turned-actress, who vaulted to international fame for her role in Netflix’s series “Squid Game,” has become the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram with 23.7 million followers, CNN reported.

Her performance as the North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok turned her into one of the show’s breakout stars, the network reported.

The 27-year-old is the cover star of Vogue’s February 2022 issue.

“Even if eight people loved me and only two people hated me, I always cried, at home alone,” Jung told Vogue. “Even now, I struggle with low-self-esteem.”

In her interview with writer Monica Kim, Jung talked about her rise through the ranks of the fashion world, the isolation she felt when modeling jobs dwindled and her resurgence thanks to “Squid Game.”

A few years after Jung placed second on “Korea’s Next Top Model” at age 19, she moved to New York, CNN reported. But after 2019, she was not in demand so she took up acting. The results have been overwhelming.

“The feeling, there’s a limit to what words can express,” Jung told Vogue, adding that she lost 8 pounds. “I don’t know why, but I couldn’t eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t trust it.”

Jung said her family kept her grounded after her recent success.

“My mom did joke that my acting was very realistic, like when I’m being mean to her,” Jung told Vogue. “My younger sister never really took an interest in my career. She just thinks of me as her older sibling, so when she told me that my acting was ‘not that bad’ in ‘Squid Game,’ I was quite surprised.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung

Ever since the South Korean survival drama Squid Game became last year’s cultural obsession, star Hoyeon Jung has become a household name. Prior to that show’s success, however, you might have known Jung from her modeling career: She’s walked during Seoul Fashion Week several times, as well as for Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Fendi, and more. Below, find five things you didn’t know about Vogue’s February cover star.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Korean Disney Star Kim Mi-soo Dies Suddenly At 29

On January 5, it was announced that South Korean Disney star Kim Mi-soo had died unexpectedly at the age of 29. Kim was one of the stars of the Disney+ K-drama (Korean drama) Snowdrop that is an absolute hit in South Korea. At the time of her death, Kim was also working on another K-drama series for Disney+ called Kiss Six Sense. Filming on that series has been paused as the cast and crew mourn the star’s death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoyeon Jung
Esquire

'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-Jae Teases Storyline for Season 2

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has opened up on his expectations on the second season of Netflix's hit survival drama. The South Korean actor plays protagonist Seong Gi-hun, a man addicted to gambling who is recruited, together with other cash-strapped people, to play a series of children's games for the chance to win a substantial amount of money.
MOVIES
Soompi

Jung Ho Yeon Makes History As 1st Asian Independent Cover Model For U.S. Vogue Magazine

Jung Ho Yeon has become the first Asian and Korean star to independently grace the cover of America’s Vogue magazine!. On January 6, Jung Ho Yeon’s agency Saram Entertainment commented, “Jung Ho Yeon has become the first-ever Asian solo cover model for US Vogue. As this is an extraordinary happening in the global fashion industry, it helps us estimate how incredible Jung Ho Yeon’s star power is.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae to sit out Golden Globes due to boycott

Despite being up for one of the biggest awards of the night, ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the Golden Globes. ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the Golden Globes due to Netflix’s boycott of the ceremony and COVID-19 issues. Lee is up for one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is gearing up to release her new solo EP. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a visual film for the song "Lunatic" on Thursday. The teaser shows Moonbyul act out and throw a fit while sitting...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Vogue Magazine#South Korean#Cnn#North Korean#Supernova
Vogue Magazine

HoYeon Jung Rocks the Coolest Sneakers of the Moment

If you’re not a heels fan, we’ve got some good news for you: Sneakers are still very much in for 2022. For one, the spring 2022 runways at Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta have all proven that a polished ensemble can still include casual (and, most importantly, flat) kicks. Street style-wise, we’ve also seen stars like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid wear elevated sneaks just this week. But it’s South Korean model and Squid Game star HoYeon Jung who’s truly kicking off the new year right by wearing one of the coolest sneakers of the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dallassun.com

O Yeong-Su wins his first Golden Globe for role in 'Squid Game'

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Uber popular show 'Squid Game' fame O Yeong-Su on Monday won a Golden Globe for his role of 'Oh II-nam' in the Korean drama. Alongside Yeong-Su, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) were nominated for the accolade.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy