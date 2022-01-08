ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Rumors: Seahawks, Broncos could target Dan Quinn if they make HC changes

By Tim Kelly
It appears increasingly possible that Dan Quinn will get a second chance to be an NFL head coach this offseason.

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated's "Cowboys Maven" hears that Dallas' defensive coordinator could become a candidate for two jobs that aren't yet open, but would be attractive positions should they become available:

"This has advanced well beyond the 'rumor' category, just as the Dallas Cowboys' season has advanced in a positive way and the Seattle Seahawks' and Denver Broncos' seasons, not so much: Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, will be a 'top candidate' for the Broncos job should Denver dismiss Vic Fangio after this weekend. And he'll be a top candidate if Seattle parts ways with Pete Carroll as well."

After being fired by the Atlanta Falcons last October as their head coach, Quinn was hired to be Mike McCarthy's defensive coordinator in 2021. Under Mike Nolan a season ago, the Cowboys were gashed on the ground, allowing 2,541 rushing yards, the second-worst mark in the league. Under Quinn's tutelage, the Cowboys have drastically improved their run defense in 2021, as they enter Saturday evening's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles having limited opponents to 1,769 rushing yards through the first 16 games of this season.

While things didn't end great in Atlanta, Quinn is one of the most respected figures in the sport and did have a regular season record of 44-42 in parts of six seasons leading the Falcons. He also stepped in as the interim head coach for the Cowboys during their Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints, with McCarthy in battling COVID.

Of course, it's impossible to mention Quinn's first stint as a head coach without noting that his Falcons blew a 28-3 halftime lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, ultimately losing 34-28 in overtime. Quinn had a 3-2 postseason record as Falcons head coach.

Prior to becoming the head coach of the Falcons, Quinn was the defensive coordinator in Seattle under Carroll in 2013 and 2014. It's unclear how much of a change in philosophy Quinn would bring to the Seahawks if he replaced Carroll, who has been the head coach in Seattle since 2010. The Seahawks are 6-10 in 2021, and quarterback Russell Wilson's future with the organization is in question.

Meanwhile, Quinn would be the third consecutive Broncos head coach with a defensive background, following Fangio and Vance Joseph. While they lack a franchise quarterback currently, the Broncos could quickly become a Super Bowl contender if they figured out the most important position in sports this offseason. The Broncos could be a potential landing spot for three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason if he requests a trade from the Green Bay Packers. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously reported that there was some buzz about Quinn potentially being a candidate in Denver.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already expressed interest in interviewing Quinn for their head coaching vacancy, but NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that the 51-year-old wanted to wait until after the regular season was over before considering head coaching opportunities.

NFL
