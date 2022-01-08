Pine Creek pairs weekend eats with regular acoustics

After successfully navigating the challenges of 2020, Bridger Brewing is thrilled to announce a new location opening soon! We broke ground this spring on our nearly 250-acre property across from Wheat Montana near the intersection of Hwy 287 and I-90. Just as the original location has deep-rooted connections throughout Bozeman, our latest venture will build those same connections in an exciting, new place: Three Forks. As we have learned from nearly nine years in the brewery business, good beer and food are only part of what makes a brewery truly great. The people and the community are just as important. That is part of the reason we chose Three Forks; we can’t wait to connect with the people and community there! We are already thankful for our friends at BBG Contractors, Wheat Montana, and the city of Three Forks, for making Bridger Brewing feel welcomed, and look forward to all the new community partnerships we will make in the future.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO