Bryant steps down; post open

Darue Bryant, a native of Clinton, has not only served as a member of the Clinton City Council, but owned local businesses. File photo|Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Councilman Bishop Darue L. Bryant is stepping down from his post as representative of the city’s fifth district.

“I have been proud to serve the City of Clinton for the last couple of terms as a city Councilman so it is with great gratitude, and a little bit of sorrow, that I must resign from this position,” he said in a letter presented to the Council on Tuesday, at the board’s first meeting of the year.

Mayor Lew Starling stated that he had heard from Bryant last week about his intentions to step away from his position.

“He told me that this was coming,” said Starling. “We will accept this. We don’t even know when the elections are going to be or when they are going to file.”

“I am convinced that I leave behind a solid record that demonstrated my leadership, dedication and personal passions towards building a more equitable community,” said Bryant.

Starling expressed a desire to fill the position quickly.

“If we had an election coming up I believe that we could wait. But I do not believe that we can wait.”

Starling continued with an explanation that the Council will proceed as they have in the past.

“We will have a very open and transparent way to fill this,” Starling said. “I am going to ask anyone that wishes to be considered for this position to get a letter to the City Manager and to Town Clerk by the close of business on Jan. 25 addressing those letters to me, requesting that you be appointed to position, and tell us how you envision that.”

Starling also requested that those interested plan to attend the Feb. 1 meeting, and that they would place that close to the front of the agenda.

“We will ask those persons to speak briefly and why they would wish to be on council,” said Starling.

At that point council would make a decision and appoint someone to fill the position. Starling would then give them the oath of office and they would be seated at that time.

City Manager Tom Hart had a prepared letter as well, explaining that despite the end of the term being May 2022, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“Filling the seat will provide the citizens of District 5 with representation on important city matters in the coming months, including preparing next year’s operating budget and deciding how to spend federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act,” Hart wrote.

Bryant expressed his desire to pursue other passions, which will take him away from Clinton and this state.

“It was a pleasure to work with such a strong team who also shared the same sentiments,” Bryant said. “However, I intend to go on to other opportunities that will further help me to fulfill my purpose, which will require my service outside of our community. Howbeit, this journey will grant opportunities that will enable me to continue to serve the public through faith and deed on a broader platform.”

Bryant is moving on with The Bible Church of Christ, Inc., which he will serve as a pastor. The church and theological institute is headquartered in the Bronx, N.Y..

Bryant came on board in 2017, filling the vacant position for District 5 from the late Maxine Harris. He was elected later that same year.

Prior to filing being suspended last month, two candidates filed for the Clinton City Council election, including Maria Boykin-Parker for District 5 and incumbent Daniel Ruggles for Clinton City Council District 1. The seat for District 3 is up as well, which is filled by the Rev. Marcus Becton.

While filing for the upcoming election is still in limbo, seats are opening on Clinton City and Sampson County school boards, plus the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Other local, state and federal posts are also up for grabs, including the Clinton mayoral post, Sampson County Sheriff, Sampson Clerk of Court and others.