Real Madrid will look to extend its lead at the top of the La Liga standings on Saturday afternoon when it takes on Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu. Madrid currently sits in first place with 46 points, five points ahead of second-place Sevilla but with one more game played. Valencia, meanwhile, remains in ninth place, level on points with Villarreal with 28 and can hop several spots in the table with the upset victory. It won’t be an easy task for Valencia, as its defense will have to keep Madrid stars Karim Benzema (15 goals, seven assists) and Vinicius Jr. (10 goals, four assists) off the scoresheet if they want a chance to pull off the win.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO