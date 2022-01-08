McNeil rallies West Virginia to 71-68 victory over K-State

LSU was outrebounded by South Carolina, 48-25, in a 66-60 loss at the PMAC on Jan. 6, 2022. ‘Mulkey Mania’ resurges LSU women’s basketball fanbase. The LSU women’s basketball team has quickly become the hottest ticket in town. The university reported 9,190 fans showed up for the game against South Carolina.
Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
Georgia players have come up with a clever nickname for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Because of the quarterback’s ability to evade tackles in the backfield, the Bulldogs have referred to him as the “gingerbread man.”. Upon discovering the nickname, Young offered his thoughts. “I hadn’t heard that until...
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is poised to return to college football at a very prominent program. Patterson met Friday with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian about a possible role with the Longhorns, according to multiple reports. Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods reported that Patterson was a “strong candidate” to join the staff in some role.
DeaMonte Trayanum still remembers the day like it was yesterday. On Jan. 29, 2018, Trayanum received his first scholarship offer from any school when Ryan Day – who was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and lead recruiter for the Akron area at the time – extended him an offer to play for the Buckeyes.
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class with a couple of ties to the Clemson football program. The Tigers have been showing interest in Sullivan (...)
MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
SAN DIEGO — Unbeaten no more. The Colorado State men’s basketball team went to the place where most opponents suffer and took the pain of a first loss on the season. San Diego State blew out the Rams 79-49 at Viejas Arena in a nationally televised game Saturday afternoon.
Father writes book after daughter's bout with COVID-related illness. Legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at 85. Many get tested for COVID-19 after Christmas holiday. A stormy start to 2022. Major new route could be added at Huntington Tri-State Airport. Major new route could be added...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had already had one successful offensive line recruiting story this week but couldn’t add another following Earnest Greene’s commitment to Georgia. The four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School is rated as the nation’s No. 40 player and No. 2...
When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones has reportedly landed an interesting job in Columbus. Jones, who led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2015, will reportedly play a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness deals. The former Buckeyes quarterback will help...
Ohio State’s special teams unit is getting a veteran piece back for one final ride in 2022. Bradley Robinson, a long-snapper for the Buckeyes, announced on Twitter that he is returning to Columbus. Robinson began his career at Michigan State in 2016 but landed with Ohio State in 2017 and won the starting long-snapper job in 2020.
