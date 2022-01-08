ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

 1 day ago

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 75 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas...

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly made it 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues. Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Denis Gurianov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The Penguins#Ap
Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have given themselves a chance to move up the NFL playoff seedings. The Chiefs can grab the top seed in the AFC, and the Cowboys could finish as high as No. 2. Linebacker Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return...
Depleted Jazz lose at Toronto, snapping 10-game road win streak

TORONTO (ABC4 Sports) – Down eight of its top players, the Utah Jazz put up an incredible fight against the Toronto Raptors, but could not slow down Fred VanVleet, and had its 10-game road winning streak snapped, 122-108. VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, while OG Anunoby scored 22 points […]
