Louisiana judge indicted on tax charges tied to wedding fees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Orleans judge on tax fraud charges.

New Orleans 2nd City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan was indicted Friday on four federal tax fraud charges for allegedly failing to report income for legal work and officiating weddings, news outlets reported.

The indictment said she allegedly charged higher officiant fees for marriages conducted outside normal business hours, outside the Algiers courthouse, and on Valentine’s Day. The judge did not report all the money she made from those cash payments for the 2013 to 2016 tax years, according to the indictment.

As a 2nd City Court judge, Trahan-Anderson oversees small claims disputes and evictions in Algiers.

Trahan-Anderson is set to be arraigned Jan. 24. She could not immediately be reached for comment and it was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

If convicted, she faces up to 12 years in prison.