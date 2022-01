The Vikings rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit to the Chicago Bears Sunday to win 31-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium to close the season 8-9. Kirk Cousins threw for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception. Justin Jefferson led the team with 5 catches for 107 yards and at touchdown. Jefferson set the NFL record for most catches in a player's first two seasons of his career. He finished just 17 yards from establishing a new Vikings' single season record for receiving yards. Dalvin Cook ran for 79 yards.

