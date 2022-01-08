Former MSU DT Raequan Williams gets promoted to Eagles' active roster
Former Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams has been promoted to the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster for tonight’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles announced the roster move on Saturday afternoon.
Williams appeared in six games for the Eagles last year but has yet to play for Philadelphia this season. Kickoff between the Eagles and Cowboys is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN.
