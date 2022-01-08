MSU football offers elite 2023 edge rusher Damon Wilson of Venice, Fla.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State is looking to land one of the best edge rushers in the 2023 class.

The Spartans have offered four-star Damon Wilson of Venice, Fla. Wilson announced the Michigan State offer on Twitter on Friday.

Wilson is ranked as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 103 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Wilson now holds scholarship offers from 18 programs, including the likes of USC, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss and Penn State.