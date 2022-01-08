Michigan State is latest to offer 2023 Pennsylvania RB London Montgomery

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 running back prospect London Montgomery of Scranton, Pa.

Montgomery revealed the news on his scholarship offer from the Spartans on Friday. He plays for Scranton Prep, and is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds.

He currently is unranked on 247Sports, but has already received scholarship offers from numerous big-time schools. Along with the Spartans, Montgomery has received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Rutgers, UConn, Bowling Green and Old Dominion.