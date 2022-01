Early last year, Ford Performance revealed the brand new Ultra4 Bronco 4400 Unlimited Class Extreme Race Truck, and just a week later, pulled the covers off the Ford Bronco 4600 Stock Class Race Truck, both of which debuted at last year’s King of the Hammers race and later scored victories at Ultra4’s El Rey de Las Bajas race. An even more hardcore racing version of the new SUV – the 2023 Ford Bronco DR – was revealed last November, and now, Ford Performance has released a video of the Ford Bronco 4600 and DR testing in Johnson Valley.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO