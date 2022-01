The New York Jets released veteran pass rusher Shaq Lawson on Saturday after making him a healthy scratch last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been a chaotic season for Lawson, who started just seven games for the Jets after the Texans traded him to New York right before the start of the 2021 season. Houston acquired him from the Miami Dolphins back in March and decided to go in a different direction after just a few preseason games. Lawson played his first four seasons for the Buffalo Bills before signing a three-year deal with Miami in free agency back in 2020.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO