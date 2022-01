It looks like Thomas Haden Church didn't film any new footage. WARNING: The article contains minor spoilers about the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the triumphant return of the past Spider-Man villains including Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Spider-Man 3. Throughout most of the film, the character mostly appeared in his "Sandman" form and we only got to see him in his human form as Flint Marko during the end. As it turns out, the actor didn't shoot any new footage as it only took the magic of visual effects to bring him to life in the film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO