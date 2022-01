There are a few characters in pop culture that are truly annoying, but a lot of them do have a use within their shows or movies, which is hard to admit at times but not hard at all to understand. Peggy Hill is one of those that some people like and some people can’t stand since she’s one of the most stubborn and prideful characters on King of the Hill and unlike many of them, she is so set and determined in her ways that she’s unable to admit when she’s wrong. There are those who would say that she’s confident and a positive, forward-thinker, but the truth is that Peggy Hill is more or less a mule-headed individual that is so convinced of her superiority that she doesn’t and won’t hear anything else that people say no matter what they’re talking about. When it comes to cooking and baking, Peggy is the type of woman who will be offended if anyone decides to make the same dish and consider it superior. That’s why the dishes that Babish took on for this clip are kind of humorous since pretty much anyone could make them.

