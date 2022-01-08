Special election slated for Pennsylvania 5th Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A special election in the 5th Pennsylvania Senate district has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, the day of the primary election.

The election is being held to complete the term of former Sen. John Sabatina Jr., who resigned after he was elected in November to the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Saturday that the vote was scheduled on the primary election day for the convenience of voters and to save taxpayer money.

Sabatina represented the district that includes northeast Philadelphia from 2015 to 2021. His term runs through 2024.