Kansas guard Remy Martin came off the bench in KU’s 75-67 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. It was the first time that Martin has come off the bench this season and the decision to do so was a result of a lingering knee injury, according to KU head coach Bill Self. Jalen Wilson started in Martin’s place against the Red Raiders and the sophomore notched 20 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO