Biden, Obama laud former Senator Harry Reid at Nevada memorial service
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – U.S. political luminaries including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama celebrated the life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday, describing him as an unpretentious pragmatist who got things done. Reid died last month https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-senate-majority-leader-harry-reid-has-died-2021-12-29 at age 82 after battling...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0