Biden, Obama laud former Senator Harry Reid at Nevada memorial service

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden heads into his second year in office with two unfinished aims: ending Trumpism and unifying a polarized country. To achieve both, Biden will more regularly attack the values of Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy, while holding out an olive branch to opponents, people close to the Democratic president said in multiple interviews inside and outside the White House in recent weeks.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 17 HOURS AGO