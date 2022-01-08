ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Horoscope: January 9, 2022

By Annabel Gat
 1 day ago

The moon in Aries makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 12:27 AM, inspiring maturity and responsibility. We’re reconsidering what’s important to us as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 11:01 AM. The moon connects with Mars in Sagittarius at 12:58 PM, inspiring confidence as...

