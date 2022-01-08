Seahawks announce 7 roster moves before final game of the season

The Seahawks will close out their season tomorrow afternoon in Arizona. However, they are dealing with a slew of injuries and COVID-19 issues as the regular season comes to a close.

The team just announced seven roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Cardinals, including right tackle Brandon Shell being placed on the injured reserve list. Here’s a review of Saturday’s transactions.

Placed on injured reserve: RT Brandon Shell

First, the team has placed starting right tackle Brandon Shell on the injured reserve list. He’s been out since Week 13 when he suffered a shoulder issue against the 49ers. Expect Jake Curhan to continue starting in his place – Curhan has performed quite well as a run blocker over the last month. Shell is set to become a free agent in a few weeks.

Signed off practice squad: TE Tyler Mabry

Being so short-handed, Seattle will need to use several practice squad players this week. Tight end Tyler Mabry is one – he’s been signed to the active roster. Mabry has appeared in five games this season, mostly seeing action on special teams. He hasn’t recorded a stat yet.

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list: OL Kyle Fuller

There’s one more pandemic-related transaction to get through before the season mercifully comes to an end. Center/guard Kyle Fuller has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, joining Al Woods, Alton Robinson, Ryan Neal, Gavin Heslop and Myles Adams.

Activated from practice squad: WR Cody Thompson

The Seahawks activated three players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. Wide receiver Cody Thompson has been called up to play four games already this season, also mostly on special teams.

Activated from practice squad: CB Mike Jackson

Jackson is another one of the COVID replacements. He had an exceptional debut last week for the Seahawks, posting two passes defensed, a 39.6 passer rating allowed and the second-highest defensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus.

Activated from practice squad: S Josh Jones

Jones has also been activated for the fourth straight week. Even though he now has 57 games of experience at the NFL level, Jones has exclusively seen action on special teams for Seattle.

Elevated from practice squad: WR Aaron Fuller

Finally, the Seahawks also used one regular practice squad elevation on wide receiver Aaron Fuller (5-foot-11, 188 pounds). Fuller posted six touchdowns and 702 yards in his senior season (2019) at Washington. If he’s active on Sunday, it’ll be his first live NFL game.