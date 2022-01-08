NBA fines Knicks' Julius Randle $25K for 'egregious use of profane language' during media sessions

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for the "egregious use of profane language during media interviews," the league announced in a press release. Randle made his comments after the team’s practice on Wednesday.

Randle originally mentioned that he “doesn’t give a s–t” about the outside criticism the Knicks have faced this season, as relayed by Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. According to the New York Post’s Mark Berman, the second half of his remarks came when he explained why he gave a “thumbs-down” to fans at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

New York defeated Boston 108-105 in the contest, recording an important home win. For his part, Randle finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals, shooting 8-of-20 from the floor and recording a plus-14 net rating. The two teams will meet again on Saturday night in Boston.

On the season, Randle has averaged 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. New York owns the 10th-best record in the East at 19-20.