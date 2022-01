Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren will leave his post and become the co-defensive coordinator at North Carolina, the Tar Heels announced today. Warren was at Indiana for one season and is leaving to work with one of his mentors, Gene Chizik, whom the Tar Heels announced would be the team's new assistant head coach for defense. Chizik will call the defensive plays for the Tar Heels.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO