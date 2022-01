In an unexpected bombshell, the San Jose Sharks placed Evander Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday afternoon — with the purpose of terminating his contract. If Kane goes unclaimed (which will be known shortly after 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Sunday), the Sharks will be able to cancel the three-and-a-half years and about $24 million remaining on Kane’s deal. But that won’t be the end of the story.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO