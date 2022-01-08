ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZavlW_0dgYEtDH00

Cole Palmer starred for a COVID-stricken Manchester City squad, with manager Pep Guardiola one of 21 members of the side's first-team bubble unavailable for the trip to Wiltshire due to Coronavirus.

A total of 14 staff members and seven players have been effected by the outbreak, although there were just four changes to the side that overcame Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium a week earlier.

Bernardo Silva scored on the 14th minute after some wonderful work by teenager Cole Palmer, before Gabriel Jesus punished Swindon again on the 32nd minute, scoring his 11th FA Cup goal for the Blues.

Swindon Town would score a goal against the reigning Premier League Champions through Harry McKirdy, though superb second-half strikes from both Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer would secure a comfortable 4-1 win.

Manchester City's latest victory means that they will be in the pot for the fourth round draw, and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup draw.

When is the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw for fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup will take place on Sunday 9th January at approximately 4:50pm GMT, following the conclusion of West Ham's third round tie against Leeds United.

How Can I Watch the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The FA Cup fourth round draw will be broadcast live on ITV for viewers in UK, following coverage of the all-Premier League tie at the London Stadium.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When Will the Fourth Round Ties Be Played?

Fourth round fixtures are scheduled to be played following the Premier League winter break, with matches due to be played between Friday 4th February and Monday 7th February.

As with the recent third round ties, replays have been scrapped, so in the event of a draw after 90 minutes, matches will go to extra-time and then penalties if needed.

What Numbers Should I Be Looking Out For?

The FA have revealed that Manchester City will be ball number 20 in Sunday's fourth round draw, which will be conducted by David James and Leah Williamson.

Complete Draw Numbers:

1 Boreham Wood

2 AFC Bournemouth

3 Stoke City

4 Southampton

5 Chelsea

6 Liverpool

7 Cardiff City or Preston North End

8 Coventry City

9 Huddersfield Town

10 Brighton & Hove Albion

11 Kidderminster Harriers

12 Leicester City

13 Middlesbrough

14 Hartlepool United

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Tottenham Hotspur

18 Crystal Palace

19 Brentford

20 Manchester City

21 Wigan Athletic

22 Luton Town

23 Plymouth Argyle

24 Manchester United or Aston Villa

25 Wolverhampton Wanderers

26 Cambridge United

27 Barnsley

28 Peterborough United

29 West Ham United

30 Queens Park Rangers

31 Norwich City

32 Nottingham Forest or Arsenal

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CityXtra

"We're Not Playing Champions League!", "What Injury Crisis?" - Several Man City Fans React to Rodolfo Borrell's Starting XI to Face Swindon Town in FA Cup

The Premier League champions will come up against Ben Garner's side at the County ground days after a massive COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble, which saw seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff members enter isolation ahead of the tie. In the absence of head coach Pep Guardiola and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Harry Mckirdy
CityXtra

Confirmed Line-Ups: Swindon Town vs Manchester City (FA Cup)

It was confirmed on Thursday that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, assistant coach Juanma Lillo and seven first-team players were among 21 members of the first-team bubble isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Despite the major COVID-19 outbreak withing the senior squad, Manchester City did not request for...
SOCCER
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Norwich City#Covid#Arsenal#Swindon Town#Premier League Champions#Leeds United#Itv#The Premier League#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Raheem Sterling Set to Sign New Manchester City Contract

Sterling, who moved from Merseyside to Manchester in a deal worth £49 million in the summer of 2015, has bounced back into form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last five matches in all competitions. The 27-year-old has made 270 appearances under Pep Guardiola to date, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
534
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy