Gulf Shores, AL

7 Fantastic Day Trips From Gulf Shores, Alabama For Mature Travelers

By Robin O'Neal Smith
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for some exciting day trips from Gulf Shores, Alabama, look no further! We’ve got a list of fun day trips perfect for mature travelers. There’s something for everyone on this list, from charming small towns to natural wonders, from active adventures to relaxing scenic views. No matter what...

Rob Adams

3 Most Underrated Beaches in Florida

Let's be honest, most people think of partying in Miami, when they hear about Florida. If they have never been there, they think it's a place for either young people who want to party and dance all night are for those who earn a very good income and therefore can afford to travel to Florida. but in reality, a holiday in sunny Florida may be more affordable than you think. On top of that, there are many amazing places to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you most certainly will be able to find a beach suitable for your lifestyle. Whether you are traveling alone, with friends, with you partner or your with kids, there is a perfect beach for anybody. In order to prove it, here is a list of 5 amazing beaches in Florida that are unfortunately, very underrated at the moment. Hopefully, that will change in the near future.
Orange Beach turns down helicopter tours from The Wharf

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Citing concerns about creating noise in city neighborhoods and beachfront condos as well, the Orange Beach City Council voted down a change in The Wharf’s planned unit development to allow for a helicopter tour service to operate there. There is a...
We found our new favorite beach in Alabama

“I really love this place,” my husband, Chris said. “I had no idea there are so many things to do in Gulf Shores, Alabama.”. Growing up in Atlanta, his family went to Atlantic Coast beaches like St. Simons. My family went to Florida beaches. Going to a beach in Alabama? Wouldn’t have entered our minds. But now we’ve added Gulf Shores to our list of best beach destinations.
Yellowhammer News

Fort Morgan Pier expected to open this spring

For the first time in almost eight years, onshore anglers should again have access to the great fishing on the lower end of Mobile Bay this spring when the new and improved Fort Morgan Pier opens. The renovated pier will be L-shaped dimensions of 305 feet by 210 feet and...
10Best

If you love boats or being near the water, you'll love these 10 U.S. hotels

The Ben, Autograph Collection - West Palm Beach, Florida. The Ben, Autograph Collection is the first and only waterfront hotel in downtown West Palm Beach, designed after author Byrd Spilman Dewey’s estate named Ben Trovato. The 208 thoughtfully curated guest rooms capture the spirit of the Victorian home, which served as inspiration for the upscale hotel.
8 Incredible Reasons To Visit Decatur, Alabama

Decatur, Alabama, known in North Alabama as “River City,” is bordered by the Wheeler Lake portion of the Tennessee River. It lies 35 miles from the Alabama/Tennessee state line and 25 miles from Huntsville, which is now Alabama’s largest city by population. This fortunate location creates a mecca for anglers and puts it within an easy drive for those seeking big-city offerings. However, Decatur has plenty of attractions for all ages on its own making it a wonderful place to spend a day or a week.
WKRG News 5

Cell tower catches fire in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People on their cell phones might expect some service interruptions in south Baldwin County. A cell tower caught fire before 9 Friday morning. According to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Shores, the tower is located near Clubhouse Drive and West 2nd Street. The tower has been taken […]
cruisehive.com

Itinerary Changes for Six Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has informed booked guests of itinerary changes, impacted six different cruise ships on sailings from five different US homeports. It follows several rounds of itinerary changes over the past several months. Carnival Cruise Line Itinerary Changes. Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests of another round of itinerary...
WALA-TV FOX10

Lulu's hosts annual Noon Year’s Eve in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Lulu's hosted its annual Noon Year’s Eve in Gulf Shores Friday. There was a sandcastle building contest, face painting, kid-friendly fireworks, and of course, the huge beach ball drop. Every child who attended got to take a beach ball home. MORE BALDWIN Co. NEWS.
WEAR

Feeding the Gulf Coast to host food giveaway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Feeding the Gulf Coast will be hosting a food giveaway in Pensacola on Saturday. The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. the Westside Church of God in Christ at 51 Marshall Lane. Feeding the Gulf Coast is partnering with Hunger Relief to host the event.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Devil's Millhopper State Park

There’s a National Natural Landmark in our own backyard, and it is there for our enjoyment, viewing and hiking year-round. But it’s a particularly special place to be on Saturday mornings when park rangers or volunteers offer a guided walking tour of our famous sinkhole. Devil’s Millhopper Geological...
travelawaits.com

National Park Service Stops Harvest Of Wild Vegetable In West Virginia Parks

One of the premier locations for wild ramps, otherwise known as wild leeks, has been closed off to anyone looking to harvest them. The National Park Service (NPS) has banned ramp harvesting within New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River.
WKRG News 5

Young bottlenose dolphin washes up in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf World Marine Institute says a young bottlenose dolphin is being treated at a facility in Panama City Beach after being found in Fort Walton Beach. The young marine mammal weighing only 76 pounds was spotted by the public on Jan. 3. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation […]
