De Hoop Nature Reserve is just a 3-hour drive from Cape Town on the southernmost tip of Africa, and is somewhere every nature lover should add to their wish list. This protected haven of grassy sand dunes, long white sandy beaches, mountains, and a spectacular coastline, where whales breach and play in the season, is rich in biodiversity and host to awe-inspiring sites just waiting to be explored. The stunning 130 square mile reserve is a UNESCO Ramsar World Heritage Site with over 43 miles of pristine coastline. It’s a favorite destination for hikers, cyclists, bird watchers, and whale watchers alike, and is both the perfect stop-over for people touring South Africa’s world-renowned garden and whale routes and also the ideal base from which to explore the incredible surrounding landscape.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO