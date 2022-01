PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men's basketball team had their way with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights scored the most points in a Big Ten Conference regulation game in school history in a 93-65 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. After trailing 14-10 early in the first half, Rutgers responded with a 15-2 run to take a 25-16 lead and never trailed again, en route to a 93-65 victory. Rutgers shot 58.3% from the field, its best mark ever in a Big Ten game. The Scarlet Knights had 23 assists, its most ever in a Big Ten game.

