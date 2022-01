The band America was formed in London in 1970. It's safe to say the trio, who met on a US Air force base, has had 50 years of success. They have produced a ton of hits and they won a Grammy award for Best New Artist in 1973. The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2006 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO