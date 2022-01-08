ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Duck Dynasty’ star says she caught flurona

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofQOw_0dgY5d2x00

(NEXSTAR) — While flurona may not sound like a real word, it is: Flurona is when a patient is experiencing the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Israel confirmed its first case of flurona last month. Since then, health officials throughout the U.S. have been reporting cases of the disease . The World Health Organization says co-infections are not unusual when there is an intense transmission of pathogens in communities, such as COVID-19 and flu.

One reality TV star, Sadie Robertson from A&E’s “Duck Dynasty,” recently revealed she has gotten flurona.

In the caption of a Friday Instagram post , Robertson explained 2022 “started off by me getting flurona.” This comes just a few months after Robertson’s daughter Honey, born in May 2021, was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

To make matters worse, Robertson says their home has been invaded by rats.

“It’s day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It’s disgusting,” she writes. “And we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home.”

Flurona, while just entering our vocabularies this year, has likely been around for some time. A man in New York tested positive for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time in late February 2020, The Atlantic reports .

Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson talk raising biracial son, new Facebook Watch venture on ‘Banfield’

Many of the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both viruses can cause a fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and nausea or vomiting.

Because of their overlapping symptoms, testing is needed to determine if you are experiencing flurona. The CDC explains there are a number of tests available to detect the flu. Among them is swab testing of your throat or nose, similar to current COVID-19 testing methods.

“They did two swabs. They tested the left nostril for flu and they tested the right nostril for COVID,” Alisha Johnson explained to Nexstar’s WSPA after learning she had flurona.

Sinéad O’Connor reveals son, 17, has died after going missing

While COVID-19 testing is widely accessible, you may need to speak with your doctor to be tested for influenza.

Doctors recommend getting vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 to prevent severe illness.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Reveals All the Small Moments She’s Thankful For

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff posted a heartfelt message about the moments in 2021 she’s thankful for. Robertson has had quite the eventful year that included some major milestones in her life. The 24-year-old continues to expand her career through her podcast, social media presence, and faith-based teachings. Yet her biggest milestone was becoming a mom in 2021. She and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child to the world in May of last year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad O'connor
Person
Korie Robertson
Person
Sadie Robertson
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Contracts COVID-19 and the Flu

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is not only dealing with a bout of COVID-19, but she's also navigating the flu. According to PEOPLE, Robertson revealed that she contracted "flurona," which is a combination of COVID-19 and the flu. Unfortunately, that's not the only issue that she's dealing with. The reality star also shared that while she's dealing with these illnesses, her home has been invaded by rats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Cdc#Influenza#Reality Tv#A E#Biracial#Facebook Watch#Banfield
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Shares a ‘Powerful’ Message

If you know anything about Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson, you know that he holds two things very close to his heart — faith and family. Everyone knows Willie Robertson for his ZZ Top beard and his good-old-boy personality. Robertson is a successful TV personality, businessman, and author as well. He starred on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty from 2012 until 2017 and currently lives in his home state of Louisiana with his wife Korie Robertson. The happy couple shares children John Luke, Sadie, Will, Rowdy, Bella, and Rebecca.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating Giannina Gibelli From Love Is Blind After Filming A New Show Together

We love a romantic reality TV crossover. Even one as chaotic as this, maybe. There has been rumors of a budding romance between The Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind super star Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli. The two are reported to have met on the set of a new reality show. The new show will feature stars from around the […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating Giannina Gibelli From Love Is Blind After Filming A New Show Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Really Messed Up. My COVID Rules Ruined My Family!

As has been well documented throughout Season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown acts like a selfish jacka$$ in front of the camera. Get the father of 18 in front of his own cell phone camera, however, and he apparently becomes very self-aware, sensitive and, dare we even say it... likable.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalsn’s Pregnant Daughter Briana Culberson Was Hospitalized For Two Weeks

In case you missed it through all the Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener news lately, the Real Housewives of Orange County community is expecting a new baby! In September Briana Culberson’s husband, Ryan Culberson announced that their family was getting ready for a “grand finale“! Baby number FOUR! Vicki Gunvalson has got to be whooping it up! The announcement of the fourth Culberson came fast and furious. Just nine-months […] The post Vicki Gunvalsn’s Pregnant Daughter Briana Culberson Was Hospitalized For Two Weeks appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Bob Saget's Final Instagram Post is Heartbreaking After His Death at 65

Bob Saget's final Instagram post was a picture from the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, near Jacksonville. Saget was in the midst of a stand-up tour that made him feel "like I was when I was 26," he wrote. The Full House star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jessica Simpson describes being hospitalized on a breathing machine with severe bronchitis while 34 weeks pregnant and 260lbs: 'I couldn't breathe'

Jessica Simpson has revealed terrifying details about her 2019 hospitalization while she was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter Birdie Mae. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the 41-year-old pop star recounted being put on a breathing machine during a bout of severe bronchitis ahead of giving birth to her third child.
NFL
SheKnows

As Her Little Girls Grow Up, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Faces a New Challenge: ‘Sometimes, There’s Bribery Involved… ‘

If you follow The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) on social media, you know that she and husband Justin Gaston have two of the most adorable daughters on the planet. And while it seems as if they were babies just yesterday, the reality is that Sophie turned four last month, and Olivia is already halfway to her sixth birthday. As a result, Mom says that the girls are “definitely becoming their own little people, and that means they’re starting to have opinions.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy