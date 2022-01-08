Burglary -- defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony -- is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far less common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the fewest break ins in every state. Metro areas are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

It is important to note that in seven states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the lowest burglary rate by default only. In three states -- Alabama, Kansas, and Pennsylvania -- there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the lowest burglary rate in its respective state, burglary rates in these places vary considerably, from 100 incidents per 100,000 people to 574 per 100,000. Still, in the majority of the metro areas on this list, burglary rates are below the statewide rate as well as the national rate of 314 per 100,000.

Burglary -- along with larceny and motor vehicle theft -- is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average burglary rates, in most metro areas on this list, the overall property crime rate is less than the comparable statewide rate. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state .

Click here to see the metro areas with the fewest break-ins in every state

Click here to see our detailed methodology

Alabama: No eligible metros

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Alabama: 399.5)

> Total burglaries: N/A (Alabama: 19,660)

> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Alabama: 2,136.8)

> Total property crimes: N/A (Alabama: 105,161)

> Population: N/A

Alaska: Anchorage

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 487.5 (Alaska: 379.5)

> Total burglaries: 1,488 (Alaska: 2,775)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,404.7 (Alaska: 2,260.5)

> Total property crimes: 10,393 (Alaska: 16,528)

> Population: 396,317

ALSO READ: The Safest City in Every State

Arizona: Prescott Valley-Prescott

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 204.9 (Arizona: 330.0)

> Total burglaries: 490 (Arizona: 24,488)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,216.8 (Arizona: 2,227.7)

> Total property crimes: 2,910 (Arizona: 165,323)

> Population: 235,099

Arkansas: Fort Smith

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 519.9 (Arkansas: 523.1)

> Total burglaries: 1,303 (Arkansas: 15,854)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,882.6 (Arkansas: 2,613.4)

> Total property crimes: 7,224 (Arkansas: 79,200)

> Population: 249,152

California: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 219.1 (California: 369.7)

> Total burglaries: 7,301 (California: 145,529)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,484.8 (California: 2,138.9)

> Total property crimes: 49,471 (California: 842,054)

> Population: 3,338,330

Colorado: Greeley

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 253.0 (Colorado: 400.3)

> Total burglaries: 838 (Colorado: 23,246)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,162.8 (Colorado: 2,833.8)

> Total property crimes: 7,165 (Colorado: 164,582)

> Population: 324,492

Connecticut: Norwich-New London

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 173.8 (Connecticut: 187.1)

> Total burglaries: 302 (Connecticut: 6,656)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,271.6 (Connecticut: 1,565.1)

> Total property crimes: 2,210 (Connecticut: 55,670)

> Population: 265,206

ALSO READ: The City With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

Delaware: Dover

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 202.5 (Delaware: 254.2)

> Total burglaries: 372 (Delaware: 2,508)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,853.3 (Delaware: 1,961.4)

> Total property crimes: 3,404 (Delaware: 19,355)

> Population: 180,786

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

Florida: Naples-Marco Island

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 106.3 (Florida: 240.6)

> Total burglaries: 416 (Florida: 52,293)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 972.5 (Florida: 1,769.4)

> Total property crimes: 3,806 (Florida: 384,556)

> Population: 384,902

Georgia: Gainesville

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 178.2 (Georgia: 290.7)

> Total burglaries: 369 (Georgia: 31,139)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,270.9 (Georgia: 2,007.4)

> Total property crimes: 2,631 (Georgia: 214,988)

> Population: 204,441

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 296.7 (Hawaii: 329.1)

> Total burglaries: 496 (Hawaii: 4,630)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,115.7 (Hawaii: 2,411.4)

> Total property crimes: 3,537 (Hawaii: 33,928)

> Population: 167,488

*Because Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina is the only eligible metro in Hawaii, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

Idaho: Coeur d'Alene

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 180.9 (Idaho: 204.2)

> Total burglaries: 308 (Idaho: 3,731)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,061.5 (Idaho: 1,111.9)

> Total property crimes: 1,807 (Idaho: 20,313)

> Population: 165,697

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

Illinois: Bloomington

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 175.0 (Illinois: 246.4)

> Total burglaries: 299 (Illinois: 31,020)

> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Illinois: 1,559.4)

> Total property crimes: N/A (Illinois: 196,287)

> Population: 171,517

Indiana: Fort Wayne

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 204.7 (Indiana: 280.4)

> Total burglaries: 851 (Indiana: 18,938)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,748.2 (Indiana: 1,783.2)

> Total property crimes: 7,266 (Indiana: 120,453)

> Population: 413,263

Iowa: Dubuque

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 273.7 (Iowa: 371.1)

> Total burglaries: 267 (Iowa: 11,739)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,397.2 (Iowa: 1,698.2)

> Total property crimes: 1,363 (Iowa: 53,725)

> Population: 97,311

Kansas: No eligible metros

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Kansas: 331.4)

> Total burglaries: N/A (Kansas: 9,655)

> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Kansas: 2,199.1)

> Total property crimes: N/A (Kansas: 64,077)

> Population: N/A

Kentucky: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 180.9 (Kentucky: 344.1)

> Total burglaries: 279 (Kentucky: 15,407)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 833.8 (Kentucky: 1,779.5)

> Total property crimes: 1,286 (Kentucky: 79,673)

> Population: 154,713

ALSO READ: City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

Louisiana: New Orleans-Metairie

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 325.1 (Louisiana: 510.1)

> Total burglaries: 4,145 (Louisiana: 23,698)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,754.6 (Louisiana: 2,884.4)

> Total property crimes: 35,121 (Louisiana: 133,989)

> Population: 1,270,530

Maine: Portland-South Portland

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 107.2 (Maine: 148.8)

> Total burglaries: 582 (Maine: 2,009)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,017.5 (Maine: 1,156.2)

> Total property crimes: 5,524 (Maine: 15,610)

> Population: 538,500

Maryland: California-Lexington Park

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 223.6 (Maryland: 252.0)

> Total burglaries: 255 (Maryland: 15,261)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,364.5 (Maryland: 1,609.8)

> Total property crimes: 1,556 (Maryland: 97,487)

> Population: 113,510

*Because California-Lexington Park is the only eligible metro in Maryland, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 117.5 (Massachusetts: 149.7)

> Total burglaries: 5,740 (Massachusetts: 10,323)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 995.9 (Massachusetts: 1,053.2)

> Total property crimes: 48,653 (Massachusetts: 72,602)

> Population: 4,873,019

Michigan: Midland

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 112.3 (Michigan: 233.1)

> Total burglaries: 93 (Michigan: 23,231)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 700.3 (Michigan: 1,360.9)

> Total property crimes: 580 (Michigan: 135,633)

> Population: 83,156

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Highest Property Crime Rates

Minnesota: Mankato

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 191.9 (Minnesota: 307.0)

> Total burglaries: 196 (Minnesota: 17,370)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,448.1 (Minnesota: 2,124.9)

> Total property crimes: 1,479 (Minnesota: 120,212)

> Population: 101,927

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 426.2 (Mississippi: 488.3)

> Total burglaries: 720 (Mississippi: 14,488)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,215.6 (Mississippi: 2,101.6)

> Total property crimes: 3,743 (Mississippi: 62,351)

> Population: 168,469

*Because Hattiesburg is the only eligible metro in Mississippi, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

Missouri: Columbia

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 280.8 (Missouri: 378.8)

> Total burglaries: 590 (Missouri: 23,300)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,206.1 (Missouri: 2,531.0)

> Total property crimes: 4,635 (Missouri: 155,698)

> Population: 208,548

Montana: Missoula

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 309.0 (Montana: 270.1)

> Total burglaries: 374 (Montana: 2,919)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,544.5 (Montana: 2,120.8)

> Total property crimes: 3,080 (Montana: 22,917)

> Population: 119,600

Nebraska: Grand Island

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 235.8 (Nebraska: 229.9)

> Total burglaries: 178 (Nebraska: 4,455)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,832.2 (Nebraska: 1,909.2)

> Total property crimes: 1,383 (Nebraska: 36,991)

> Population: 75,553

ALSO READ: The Safest City in Every State

Nevada: Carson City

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 293.3 (Nevada: 368.8)

> Total burglaries: 165 (Nevada: 11,574)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,143.1 (Nevada: 1,926.6)

> Total property crimes: 643 (Nevada: 60,462)

> Population: 55,916

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 115.4 (New Hampshire: 103.3)

> Total burglaries: 484 (New Hampshire: 1,412)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,138.0 (New Hampshire: 1,098.9)

> Total property crimes: 4,772 (New Hampshire: 15,014)

> Population: 417,025

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 230.5 (New Jersey: 146.2)

> Total burglaries: 846 (New Jersey: 12,983)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,337.9 (New Jersey: 1,158.2)

> Total property crimes: 4,910 (New Jersey: 102,875)

> Population: 367,430

New Mexico: Farmington

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 361.6 (New Mexico: 648.8)

> Total burglaries: 447 (New Mexico: 13,665)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,639.1 (New Mexico: 2,841.9)

> Total property crimes: 2,026 (New Mexico: 59,859)

> Population: 123,958

New York: Glens Falls

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 100.1 (New York: 165.5)

> Total burglaries: 124 (New York: 32,003)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 737.5 (New York: 1,410.7)

> Total property crimes: 914 (New York: 272,788)

> Population: 125,148

ALSO READ: The City With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 224.6 (North Carolina: 471.2)

> Total burglaries: 3,194 (North Carolina: 49,952)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,504.3 (North Carolina: 2,226.5)

> Total property crimes: 21,397 (North Carolina: 236,026)

> Population: 1,390,785

North Dakota: Grand Forks

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 312.4 (North Dakota: 417.6)

> Total burglaries: 313 (North Dakota: 3,196)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,758.7 (North Dakota: 2,124.1)

> Total property crimes: 1,762 (North Dakota: 16,256)

> Population: 100,815

Ohio: Cincinnati

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 257.5 (Ohio: 318.8)

> Total burglaries: 5,737 (Ohio: 37,279)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,658.8 (Ohio: 1,850.3)

> Total property crimes: 36,953 (Ohio: 216,363)

> Population: 2,219,750

Oklahoma: Lawton

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 574.4 (Oklahoma: 613.3)

> Total burglaries: 723 (Oklahoma: 24,415)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,861.6 (Oklahoma: 2,705.6)

> Total property crimes: 2,343 (Oklahoma: 107,705)

> Population: 126,043

Oregon: Grants Pass

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 195.3 (Oregon: 339.2)

> Total burglaries: 171 (Oregon: 14,386)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,712.8 (Oregon: 2,659.0)

> Total property crimes: 1,500 (Oregon: 112,782)

> Population: 87,487

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

Pennsylvania: No eligible metros

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 248.6)

> Total burglaries: N/A (Pennsylvania: 31,774)

> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 1,644.1)

> Total property crimes: N/A (Pennsylvania: 210,167)

> Population: N/A

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 170.2 (Rhode Island: 166.8)

> Total burglaries: 2,760 (Rhode Island: 1,763)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,160.2 (Rhode Island: 1,245.5)

> Total property crimes: 18,808 (Rhode Island: 13,166)

> Population: 1,624,578

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 227.7 (South Carolina: 448.0)

> Total burglaries: 516 (South Carolina: 23,377)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,479.8 (South Carolina: 2,721.1)

> Total property crimes: 3,354 (South Carolina: 141,987)

> Population: 222,195

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 395.6 (South Dakota: 340.1)

> Total burglaries: 1,080 (South Dakota: 3,036)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,524.2 (South Dakota: 1,956.7)

> Total property crimes: 6,891 (South Dakota: 17,468)

> Population: 268,833

Tennessee: Johnson City

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 277.7 (Tennessee: 384.5)

> Total burglaries: 567 (Tennessee: 26,479)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,140.7 (Tennessee: 2,492.8)

> Total property crimes: 4,371 (Tennessee: 171,675)

> Population: 203,697

ALSO READ: City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

Texas: El Paso

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 123.2 (Texas: 370.7)

> Total burglaries: 1,042 (Texas: 108,851)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,148.2 (Texas: 2,245.0)

> Total property crimes: 9,708 (Texas: 659,160)

> Population: 843,725

Utah: Logan

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 109.9 (Utah: 290.6)

> Total burglaries: 158 (Utah: 9,444)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 798.2 (Utah: 2,464.4)

> Total property crimes: 1,148 (Utah: 80,091)

> Population: 141,760

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 163.6 (Vermont: 154.2)

> Total burglaries: 362 (Vermont: 961)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,609.5 (Vermont: 1,217.0)

> Total property crimes: 3,561 (Vermont: 7,586)

> Population: 219,433

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

Virginia: Charlottesville

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 127.0 (Virginia: 133.5)

> Total burglaries: 280 (Virginia: 11,465)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,292.7 (Virginia: 1,456.4)

> Total property crimes: 2,849 (Virginia: 125,114)

> Population: 218,358

Washington: Wenatchee

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 197.0 (Washington: 522.1)

> Total burglaries: 239 (Washington: 40,167)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,147.4 (Washington: 2,732.4)

> Total property crimes: 1,392 (Washington: 210,223)

> Population: 120,629

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Highest Property Crime Rates

West Virginia: Wheeling

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 229.9 (West Virginia: 273.3)

> Total burglaries: 317 (West Virginia: 4,877)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,032.2 (West Virginia: 1,399.4)

> Total property crimes: 1,423 (West Virginia: 24,976)

> Population: 138,948

Wisconsin: Sheboygan

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 116.3 (Wisconsin: 218.5)

> Total burglaries: 134 (Wisconsin: 12,744)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,183.8 (Wisconsin: 1,485.7)

> Total property crimes: 1,364 (Wisconsin: 86,654)

> Population: 115,340

Wyoming: Cheyenne

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 271.2 (Wyoming: 210.4)

> Total burglaries: 273 (Wyoming: 1,225)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,599.8 (Wyoming: 1,610.6)

> Total property crimes: 2,617 (Wyoming: 9,379)

> Population: 99,500

Methodology

To determine the metro area with the lowest burglary rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed burglary figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though metro areas in these states were not excluded from analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.