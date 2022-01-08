ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Metro Area With the Fewest Break-Ins in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwlPL_0dgY5U3I00 Burglary -- defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony -- is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far less common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the fewest break ins in every state. Metro areas are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

It is important to note that in seven states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the lowest burglary rate by default only. In three states -- Alabama, Kansas, and Pennsylvania -- there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the lowest burglary rate in its respective state, burglary rates in these places vary considerably, from 100 incidents per 100,000 people to 574 per 100,000. Still, in the majority of the metro areas on this list, burglary rates are below the statewide rate as well as the national rate of 314 per 100,000.

Burglary -- along with larceny and motor vehicle theft -- is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average burglary rates, in most metro areas on this list, the overall property crime rate is less than the comparable statewide rate. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IczEg_0dgY5U3I00

Alabama: No eligible metros
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Alabama: 399.5)
> Total burglaries: N/A (Alabama: 19,660)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Alabama: 2,136.8)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Alabama: 105,161)
> Population: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AopdU_0dgY5U3I00

Alaska: Anchorage
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 487.5 (Alaska: 379.5)
> Total burglaries: 1,488 (Alaska: 2,775)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,404.7 (Alaska: 2,260.5)
> Total property crimes: 10,393 (Alaska: 16,528)
> Population: 396,317

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvQK5_0dgY5U3I00

Arizona: Prescott Valley-Prescott
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 204.9 (Arizona: 330.0)
> Total burglaries: 490 (Arizona: 24,488)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,216.8 (Arizona: 2,227.7)
> Total property crimes: 2,910 (Arizona: 165,323)
> Population: 235,099

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCxOW_0dgY5U3I00

Arkansas: Fort Smith
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 519.9 (Arkansas: 523.1)
> Total burglaries: 1,303 (Arkansas: 15,854)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,882.6 (Arkansas: 2,613.4)
> Total property crimes: 7,224 (Arkansas: 79,200)
> Population: 249,152

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzX44_0dgY5U3I00

California: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 219.1 (California: 369.7)
> Total burglaries: 7,301 (California: 145,529)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,484.8 (California: 2,138.9)
> Total property crimes: 49,471 (California: 842,054)
> Population: 3,338,330

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQORZ_0dgY5U3I00

Colorado: Greeley
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 253.0 (Colorado: 400.3)
> Total burglaries: 838 (Colorado: 23,246)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,162.8 (Colorado: 2,833.8)
> Total property crimes: 7,165 (Colorado: 164,582)
> Population: 324,492

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C00aC_0dgY5U3I00

Connecticut: Norwich-New London
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 173.8 (Connecticut: 187.1)
> Total burglaries: 302 (Connecticut: 6,656)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,271.6 (Connecticut: 1,565.1)
> Total property crimes: 2,210 (Connecticut: 55,670)
> Population: 265,206

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQgSu_0dgY5U3I00

Delaware: Dover
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 202.5 (Delaware: 254.2)
> Total burglaries: 372 (Delaware: 2,508)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,853.3 (Delaware: 1,961.4)
> Total property crimes: 3,404 (Delaware: 19,355)
> Population: 180,786

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ooqh_0dgY5U3I00

Florida: Naples-Marco Island
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 106.3 (Florida: 240.6)
> Total burglaries: 416 (Florida: 52,293)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 972.5 (Florida: 1,769.4)
> Total property crimes: 3,806 (Florida: 384,556)
> Population: 384,902

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqgNG_0dgY5U3I00

Georgia: Gainesville
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 178.2 (Georgia: 290.7)
> Total burglaries: 369 (Georgia: 31,139)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,270.9 (Georgia: 2,007.4)
> Total property crimes: 2,631 (Georgia: 214,988)
> Population: 204,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhlDL_0dgY5U3I00

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 296.7 (Hawaii: 329.1)
> Total burglaries: 496 (Hawaii: 4,630)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,115.7 (Hawaii: 2,411.4)
> Total property crimes: 3,537 (Hawaii: 33,928)
> Population: 167,488

*Because Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina is the only eligible metro in Hawaii, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atJnM_0dgY5U3I00

Idaho: Coeur d'Alene
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 180.9 (Idaho: 204.2)
> Total burglaries: 308 (Idaho: 3,731)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,061.5 (Idaho: 1,111.9)
> Total property crimes: 1,807 (Idaho: 20,313)
> Population: 165,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hutx3_0dgY5U3I00

Illinois: Bloomington
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 175.0 (Illinois: 246.4)
> Total burglaries: 299 (Illinois: 31,020)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Illinois: 1,559.4)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Illinois: 196,287)
> Population: 171,517

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLybF_0dgY5U3I00

Indiana: Fort Wayne
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 204.7 (Indiana: 280.4)
> Total burglaries: 851 (Indiana: 18,938)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,748.2 (Indiana: 1,783.2)
> Total property crimes: 7,266 (Indiana: 120,453)
> Population: 413,263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMnGJ_0dgY5U3I00

Iowa: Dubuque
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 273.7 (Iowa: 371.1)
> Total burglaries: 267 (Iowa: 11,739)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,397.2 (Iowa: 1,698.2)
> Total property crimes: 1,363 (Iowa: 53,725)
> Population: 97,311

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enXEX_0dgY5U3I00

Kansas: No eligible metros
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Kansas: 331.4)
> Total burglaries: N/A (Kansas: 9,655)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Kansas: 2,199.1)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Kansas: 64,077)
> Population: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BX6NK_0dgY5U3I00

Kentucky: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 180.9 (Kentucky: 344.1)
> Total burglaries: 279 (Kentucky: 15,407)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 833.8 (Kentucky: 1,779.5)
> Total property crimes: 1,286 (Kentucky: 79,673)
> Population: 154,713

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKHXm_0dgY5U3I00

Louisiana: New Orleans-Metairie
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 325.1 (Louisiana: 510.1)
> Total burglaries: 4,145 (Louisiana: 23,698)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,754.6 (Louisiana: 2,884.4)
> Total property crimes: 35,121 (Louisiana: 133,989)
> Population: 1,270,530

Maine: Portland-South Portland
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 107.2 (Maine: 148.8)
> Total burglaries: 582 (Maine: 2,009)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,017.5 (Maine: 1,156.2)
> Total property crimes: 5,524 (Maine: 15,610)
> Population: 538,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEESb_0dgY5U3I00

Maryland: California-Lexington Park
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 223.6 (Maryland: 252.0)
> Total burglaries: 255 (Maryland: 15,261)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,364.5 (Maryland: 1,609.8)
> Total property crimes: 1,556 (Maryland: 97,487)
> Population: 113,510

*Because California-Lexington Park is the only eligible metro in Maryland, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZUvV_0dgY5U3I00

Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 117.5 (Massachusetts: 149.7)
> Total burglaries: 5,740 (Massachusetts: 10,323)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 995.9 (Massachusetts: 1,053.2)
> Total property crimes: 48,653 (Massachusetts: 72,602)
> Population: 4,873,019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdUxZ_0dgY5U3I00

Michigan: Midland
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 112.3 (Michigan: 233.1)
> Total burglaries: 93 (Michigan: 23,231)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 700.3 (Michigan: 1,360.9)
> Total property crimes: 580 (Michigan: 135,633)
> Population: 83,156

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUllK_0dgY5U3I00

Minnesota: Mankato
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 191.9 (Minnesota: 307.0)
> Total burglaries: 196 (Minnesota: 17,370)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,448.1 (Minnesota: 2,124.9)
> Total property crimes: 1,479 (Minnesota: 120,212)
> Population: 101,927

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m30R4_0dgY5U3I00

Mississippi: Hattiesburg
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 426.2 (Mississippi: 488.3)
> Total burglaries: 720 (Mississippi: 14,488)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,215.6 (Mississippi: 2,101.6)
> Total property crimes: 3,743 (Mississippi: 62,351)
> Population: 168,469

*Because Hattiesburg is the only eligible metro in Mississippi, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPMbT_0dgY5U3I00

Missouri: Columbia
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 280.8 (Missouri: 378.8)
> Total burglaries: 590 (Missouri: 23,300)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,206.1 (Missouri: 2,531.0)
> Total property crimes: 4,635 (Missouri: 155,698)
> Population: 208,548

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k95RC_0dgY5U3I00

Montana: Missoula
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 309.0 (Montana: 270.1)
> Total burglaries: 374 (Montana: 2,919)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,544.5 (Montana: 2,120.8)
> Total property crimes: 3,080 (Montana: 22,917)
> Population: 119,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkV70_0dgY5U3I00

Nebraska: Grand Island
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 235.8 (Nebraska: 229.9)
> Total burglaries: 178 (Nebraska: 4,455)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,832.2 (Nebraska: 1,909.2)
> Total property crimes: 1,383 (Nebraska: 36,991)
> Population: 75,553

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1dwV_0dgY5U3I00

Nevada: Carson City
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 293.3 (Nevada: 368.8)
> Total burglaries: 165 (Nevada: 11,574)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,143.1 (Nevada: 1,926.6)
> Total property crimes: 643 (Nevada: 60,462)
> Population: 55,916

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPHRg_0dgY5U3I00

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 115.4 (New Hampshire: 103.3)
> Total burglaries: 484 (New Hampshire: 1,412)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,138.0 (New Hampshire: 1,098.9)
> Total property crimes: 4,772 (New Hampshire: 15,014)
> Population: 417,025

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTjAO_0dgY5U3I00

New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 230.5 (New Jersey: 146.2)
> Total burglaries: 846 (New Jersey: 12,983)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,337.9 (New Jersey: 1,158.2)
> Total property crimes: 4,910 (New Jersey: 102,875)
> Population: 367,430

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XIQy_0dgY5U3I00

New Mexico: Farmington
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 361.6 (New Mexico: 648.8)
> Total burglaries: 447 (New Mexico: 13,665)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,639.1 (New Mexico: 2,841.9)
> Total property crimes: 2,026 (New Mexico: 59,859)
> Population: 123,958

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVkM9_0dgY5U3I00

New York: Glens Falls
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 100.1 (New York: 165.5)
> Total burglaries: 124 (New York: 32,003)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 737.5 (New York: 1,410.7)
> Total property crimes: 914 (New York: 272,788)
> Population: 125,148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5jp7_0dgY5U3I00

North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 224.6 (North Carolina: 471.2)
> Total burglaries: 3,194 (North Carolina: 49,952)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,504.3 (North Carolina: 2,226.5)
> Total property crimes: 21,397 (North Carolina: 236,026)
> Population: 1,390,785

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wI2XZ_0dgY5U3I00

North Dakota: Grand Forks
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 312.4 (North Dakota: 417.6)
> Total burglaries: 313 (North Dakota: 3,196)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,758.7 (North Dakota: 2,124.1)
> Total property crimes: 1,762 (North Dakota: 16,256)
> Population: 100,815

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eu6hU_0dgY5U3I00

Ohio: Cincinnati
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 257.5 (Ohio: 318.8)
> Total burglaries: 5,737 (Ohio: 37,279)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,658.8 (Ohio: 1,850.3)
> Total property crimes: 36,953 (Ohio: 216,363)
> Population: 2,219,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDMjI_0dgY5U3I00

Oklahoma: Lawton
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 574.4 (Oklahoma: 613.3)
> Total burglaries: 723 (Oklahoma: 24,415)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,861.6 (Oklahoma: 2,705.6)
> Total property crimes: 2,343 (Oklahoma: 107,705)
> Population: 126,043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaky9_0dgY5U3I00

Oregon: Grants Pass
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 195.3 (Oregon: 339.2)
> Total burglaries: 171 (Oregon: 14,386)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,712.8 (Oregon: 2,659.0)
> Total property crimes: 1,500 (Oregon: 112,782)
> Population: 87,487

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0dgY5U3I00

Pennsylvania: No eligible metros
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 248.6)
> Total burglaries: N/A (Pennsylvania: 31,774)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 1,644.1)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Pennsylvania: 210,167)
> Population: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445o2J_0dgY5U3I00

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 170.2 (Rhode Island: 166.8)
> Total burglaries: 2,760 (Rhode Island: 1,763)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,160.2 (Rhode Island: 1,245.5)
> Total property crimes: 18,808 (Rhode Island: 13,166)
> Population: 1,624,578

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqrXb_0dgY5U3I00

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 227.7 (South Carolina: 448.0)
> Total burglaries: 516 (South Carolina: 23,377)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,479.8 (South Carolina: 2,721.1)
> Total property crimes: 3,354 (South Carolina: 141,987)
> Population: 222,195

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kib7H_0dgY5U3I00

South Dakota: Sioux Falls
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 395.6 (South Dakota: 340.1)
> Total burglaries: 1,080 (South Dakota: 3,036)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,524.2 (South Dakota: 1,956.7)
> Total property crimes: 6,891 (South Dakota: 17,468)
> Population: 268,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUTyU_0dgY5U3I00

Tennessee: Johnson City
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 277.7 (Tennessee: 384.5)
> Total burglaries: 567 (Tennessee: 26,479)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,140.7 (Tennessee: 2,492.8)
> Total property crimes: 4,371 (Tennessee: 171,675)
> Population: 203,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ye7C_0dgY5U3I00

Texas: El Paso
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 123.2 (Texas: 370.7)
> Total burglaries: 1,042 (Texas: 108,851)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,148.2 (Texas: 2,245.0)
> Total property crimes: 9,708 (Texas: 659,160)
> Population: 843,725

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6fbg_0dgY5U3I00

Utah: Logan
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 109.9 (Utah: 290.6)
> Total burglaries: 158 (Utah: 9,444)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 798.2 (Utah: 2,464.4)
> Total property crimes: 1,148 (Utah: 80,091)
> Population: 141,760

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhsyn_0dgY5U3I00

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 163.6 (Vermont: 154.2)
> Total burglaries: 362 (Vermont: 961)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,609.5 (Vermont: 1,217.0)
> Total property crimes: 3,561 (Vermont: 7,586)
> Population: 219,433

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the fewest break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwM5A_0dgY5U3I00

Virginia: Charlottesville
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 127.0 (Virginia: 133.5)
> Total burglaries: 280 (Virginia: 11,465)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,292.7 (Virginia: 1,456.4)
> Total property crimes: 2,849 (Virginia: 125,114)
> Population: 218,358

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiB6o_0dgY5U3I00

Washington: Wenatchee
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 197.0 (Washington: 522.1)
> Total burglaries: 239 (Washington: 40,167)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,147.4 (Washington: 2,732.4)
> Total property crimes: 1,392 (Washington: 210,223)
> Population: 120,629

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuET3_0dgY5U3I00

West Virginia: Wheeling
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 229.9 (West Virginia: 273.3)
> Total burglaries: 317 (West Virginia: 4,877)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,032.2 (West Virginia: 1,399.4)
> Total property crimes: 1,423 (West Virginia: 24,976)
> Population: 138,948

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQXLV_0dgY5U3I00

Wisconsin: Sheboygan
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 116.3 (Wisconsin: 218.5)
> Total burglaries: 134 (Wisconsin: 12,744)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,183.8 (Wisconsin: 1,485.7)
> Total property crimes: 1,364 (Wisconsin: 86,654)
> Population: 115,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTCDt_0dgY5U3I00

Wyoming: Cheyenne
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 271.2 (Wyoming: 210.4)
> Total burglaries: 273 (Wyoming: 1,225)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,599.8 (Wyoming: 1,610.6)
> Total property crimes: 2,617 (Wyoming: 9,379)
> Population: 99,500

Methodology

To determine the metro area with the lowest burglary rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed burglary figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though metro areas in these states were not excluded from analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.

