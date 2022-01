US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least 3 inches of fluffy snow through Wednesday night while some areas had much more. The snow ended early Thursday morning but bitterly cold temperatures will remain all day. A driver on 1st Street in Lakewood on Thursday morning. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The heaviest snow along the urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area and into Boulder. Golden reported 6.5 inches, Broomfield measured 6.0 inches, and Boulder had 7.7 inches. (source: CBS) There was also several impressive snow totals in...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO