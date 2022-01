Through all of the Rams’ ups and downs, twists and turns and stops and starts, it always felt as if their longest regular season would end up here. A final Sunday with a division title on the line. With individual records and milestones at stake for Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and others. With a minor medical miracle set to play out for Cam Akers. With psychological games between Aaron Donald and Deebo Samuel adding intrigue. With SoFi Stadium primed for the biggest game of its two seasons. With the Rams facing no less than the San Francisco 49ers, the rival they haven’t been able to beat.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO