Procession ushers Wilson police captain’s body home

Wilson police Officer A. Arnold embraces Sgt. Licia Batchelor after a memorial procession for the late Capt. Reggie Smith passed them on Saturday.

Wilson police officers and their family members console one another after a procession for the late Capt. Reggie Smith passed the police department on Saturday.

Wilson Fire/Rescue Services suspends a large flag in front of Stevens Funeral Home for the late Capt. Reggie Smith on Saturday. Smith, a popular police officer, died last week.

Wilson police officers and other onlookers line Goldsboro Street as a procession for the late Capt. Reggie Smith arrives at the Wilson Police Department on Saturday.

Emotion is visible on Wilson police Sgt. Licia Batchelor’s face as she salutes during a Saturday procession for the late Capt. Reggie Smith.

Wilson police officers and other onlookers line Goldsboro Street as a procession for the late Capt. Reggie Smith arrives at the Wilson Police Department on Saturday.

Wilson Police Chief Scott Biddle gave a solemn salute as he rode by the police department in a Saturday procession bringing home the body of fellow officer and friend Capt. Reggie Smith.

Biddle joined a trove of law enforcement and other agency vehicles riding in the 43-year-old’s honor. Smith died from a medical condition while in the line of duty.

Police officers and residents lined the street in front of the police department. They stood with hands over their heart to honor Smith’s service.

“He had a heart of gold,” said Tig Garris, co-owner of Tig’s Courtyard. She and her husband, Marty, were among those who watched as police, fire and other agency personnel drove past the police department. “He made you smile when you were around him, just a good soul.”

Smith was a fixture in the Wilson community, not only for his police work but for his passionate spirit helping others, especially Wilson youth. Retired Police Sgt. Bert Garris said he will miss Smith’s personality, laugh and everything he’s done for kids in Wilson.

“There is no telling how many kids’ lives he’s touched,” Bert Garris said. “It was his personality and the way he treated them that allowed him to have that connection with them. He just cared for them.”

Smith was the backbone of the Wilson Police Athletic League and most recently served as president. The department’s flagship program offers free youth camps throughout the year, including the summer. Smith worked tirelessly for Wilson youths and served as a mentor and friend to many of them. He also went into the schools and gave gang prevention presentations.

Smith’s fellow officers escorted his body from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville through Wilson, passing by the police department where the American flag was lowered to half staff. The procession ended at Stevens Funeral Home, where Wilson Fire/Rescue Services suspended a large American flag from a ladder truck.

Mary Boyette, who watched the procession, also knew Smith. She said he did so much good for a lot of people, especially for those who were down on their luck.

“He even used his own money at times,” she said. “He was a God-loving man who just cared about the community.”

Boyette said Smith loved his community and it showed.

“Heaven got a good one,” she said through tears.

City employee Roger Hudson knew Smith for years. Both started working for the city at a young age.

“No man could be better than Mr. Reggie,” Hudson said.

Hudson said Smith was respected and loved dearly throughout Wilson.

“He was always motivating the kids, a good coach,” Hudson said. “He will be missed.”

Another American flag was suspended from a Wilson Fire/Rescue Service fire truck at the corner of Lodge and Nash streets. After the procession, firefighters took it down and folded it delicately.

Smith, who began as a patrol officer and worked his way through the ranks, served the department for nearly 23 years. He was promoted to captain in 2018.