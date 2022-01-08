ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCPD asks for help to locate suspect who killed mother of 2 in crash

 1 day ago
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement Investigators are asking for the public’s helps to locate 25-year-old Arnold L. King, who is wanted for killing a mother of two...

