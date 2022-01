While 2022 is here, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around for a while longer. Local governments across the country are modifying COVID-19 restrictions. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many cities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. With cooler temperatures still around you'll need the best face mask for the cold weather as well as to protect yourself and those around you from the virus. We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably through 2022 and beyond.

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO