Cancer

Tangled Messages: Tracing the Brain’s Neural Circuits to Chemotherapy’s “Constellation of Side Effects”

By Georgia Institute of Technology
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Cope and Nick Housley unravel the neural pathways behind complex sensory and motor side effects of chemotherapy. Severe and persistent disability often undermines the life-saving benefits of cancer treatment. Pain and fatigue — together with sensory, motor, and cognitive disorders — are chief among the constellation of side effects that...

#Brain Research#Cancer Research#Chemotherapy#Cancer Treatment#Emory University
