Greg Bowman: Soil sampling promotion

Dirt has gotten expensive. More specifically, quality potting soil and other contaminant-free growth media has been getting more expensive each year since cannabis was legalized for recreational use in Alaska in 2016. As the son of one of Alaska’s longest-running cultivators, I know that quality growth medium is essential for a satisfying harvest. But how essential? How often should the soil be changed? What distinguishes quality soil from poor soil? Unlike a frozen lasagna from the supermarket, there are no directions on topsoil packaging that will help answer these questions. Here we’ll explore why soil is so important, address a few myths and examine the conventional wisdom about soil mixes and how modern techniques and soil additives influence that learning. Dirt’s not the most exciting topic in the world, but every adult plant was once young and every old grower once killed a plant through an error in the growth medium.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 8 DAYS AGO