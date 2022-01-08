ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Nashua Schools Closed Monday And Tuesday Following Rise In COVID Cases Among Staff

By CBSBoston.com Staff
NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — Schools in Nashua, New Hampshire will be closed Monday and Tuesday because the district is expecting  a large amount of staff absences.

A majority of the 200 staff members unable to work on Thursday were out due to COVID.

The district says it will treat the next two days as snow days.

“We are looking for these additional days to make a difference in absenteeism, and for our students and staff to benefit from the added time home,” said Nashua School District Interim Superintendent Garth McKinney.

Students and teachers will return to school on January 12, which is an early release day.

The tentative last day of school is now Monday, June 20.

