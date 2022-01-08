ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbra Streisand Says Longtime Collaborator Marilyn Bergman Was ‘Like Family’

By Diane Haithman
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Barbra Streisand, who has performed more than 50 songs with lyrics penned by Marilyn and Alan Bergman including “The Way We Were,” expressed her sorrow over the death of Marilyn on Saturday, describing the couple as “like family.”. “Their songs are timeless, and so is our...

